Moulton: Trump ‘Resorting to War Crimes’ to Get Out of Iran

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said President Donald Trump was “resorting to war crimes” to end the U.S. military operations in Iran.

Moulton said, “Well, first of all, I know active duty Marines who now refer to Pete Hegseth’s Department as the Department of War Crimes. That’s because under Pete Hegseth leadership, they do things like this, destroy civilian infrastructure, which, just to be clear, is a war crime. It’s meant to hurt civilians. This is the same stuff that we criticize Vladimir Putin for doing in Ukraine. For years we’ve attacked Putin because he’s the one who’s taking out civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, targeting civilian areas, targeting cities, targeting electrical generating plants. Exactly something that the president of the United States called for last night in his address. And this is all because Donald Trump has no plan to end this war that he started and is now losing. He is losing this war of choice that he began in Iran.”

He added, “I mean, remember just a few months ago, the Strait of Hormuz was open. Oil was about half the cost it is today. And he now is beholden to Iran. He’s even pleading with China to try to open the Strait of Hormuz. So he’s kicked the hornet’s nest. He’s got his foot stuck in it, and he doesn’t know how to get out. So what is he doing? He’s resorting to war crimes. It’s an embarrassment.”

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