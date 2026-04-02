Raskin: Pam Bondi Turned DOJ Into ‘Trump’s Vendetta Factory’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) complained Pam Bondi turned the Department of Justice (DOJ) into President Donald Trump’s “vendetta factory.”

Raskin said, “I’m afraid this administration or the president, may take the wrong message from this. I mean, her tenure was plainly a disaster, but she did everything that Donald Trump asked her to do. They sacked dozens and dozens of career attorneys just for having worked on the January 6th case. They did everything they could to obstruct the release of the Epstein files. Millions of pages of Epstein files were withheld by Pam Bondi. They did nothing to try to crack down on the outrageous ICE tactics that were trampling people’s civil rights and constitutional liberties in Minneapolis. And so she basically did everything that he asked her to do. And she shouldn’t be just the fall person for a series of policies that I think are profoundly infected with unconstitutionality and illegality.”

He added, “She turned the Department of Justice into Donald Trump’s vendetta factory. Whether we’re talking about the FBI director Comey or we’re talking about the New York, prosecutor, Letitia James, or we’re talking about members of Congress like Maggie Goodlander they thought that their job was basically to go out and investigate and prosecute Donald Trump’s chosen foes regardless of whether or not they’ve done anything. And that’s why there’s a record number of judges just castigating and excoriating the Department of Justice, Pam Bondi, and these lawyers for their absolute improper behavior in court and outside of court.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN