Franklin Graham Defends Canadian Pastor Jailed for Drag Queen Protest

Celebrated evangelist Franklin Graham has denounced the arrest of Canadian pastor Derek Reimer, who spent Easter in jail for protesting drag queen story events for children.

“Pastor Reimer feels that God was calling him to expose and stand up against these events that endanger and seek to indoctrinate children,” Rev. Graham wrote to his 10 million Facebook followers.

“It’s just wrong to expose children to sexualized, agenda-driven programs like this,” he added.

Graham noted that the harassment of Pastor Reimer was just the latest in a series of such abuse targeting Christians in Canada.

He recalled the case of another brave Canadian pastor, Artur Pawlowski, who was “jailed for refusing to go along with what he felt was government overreach in his church related to Covid-19 restrictions and closings during the pandemic.”

Calgary police arrested Pawlowski and his brother in 2021 for the “crime” of holding in-person Christian church services, contrary to the lockdown regulations in place in the province of Alberta. The pastor later ministered to truckers at the border blockade, which earned him another arrest and 51 days in prison.

A court of appeals in Alberta, Canada, recently ruled that the arrest, jailing, and fining of a Christian pastor for resisting a Chinese coronavirus inspection of his church by police officers in April 2021 were illegal. https://t.co/53jMPXQDgj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 26, 2022

After several court appearances, Pawlowski was ordered by a Canadian judge in October 2021 to recite a script aping Canadian health “experts” and publicly denouncing his own opinions on the coronavirus and vaccines.

“I said, ‘I will not obey this court order,’” Pawlowski said at the time. “I refuse to obey a crooked judge’s order. He’s not a judge, he’s a political activist.”

Pawlowski has also publicly defended Reimer, insisting that his arrests betray the Canadian government’s “open hatred toward Christianity.”

Quoting Pastor Pawlowski, Graham warned that “you will be ruled by what you tolerate. If you tolerate corruption, you will be ruled by corruption. If you tolerate perversion, you will eventually be ruled by perversion.”

“These are true and wise words of warning for all of us,” he concluded.

Thomas D. Williams is Breitbart Rome Bureau Chief and the author of The Coming Christian Persecution.