Catholic League Decries L.A. Dodgers’ Award to LGBT Group Known for Drag Queens in Nun Habits

Catholic League president Bill Donohue denounced the L.A. Dodgers’ decision to give the Community Hero Award to “an obscene anti-Catholic group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

The Dodgers have partnered with LA Pride in granting the award, which will be presented to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the “10th Annual LGBTQ+ Night” at Dodger Stadium next June.

The Dodgers have sullied their civil rights record by “promoting bigotry, not fighting it,” Dr. Donohue notes. “By rewarding anti-Catholicism, the Dodgers have broken bread with the most despicable elements in American society today.”

This event is not about “diversity and inclusion,” Donohue writes, but rather about “rewarding hate speech.”

“These homosexual bigots are known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns,” Donohue observes. “They like to feature a ‘Condom Savior Mass,’ one that describes how the ‘Latex Host is the flesh for the life of the world.’”

“The ‘Sisters’ go by names such as ‘Sister Homo Fellatio’ and ‘Sister Joyous Reserectum,’” he adds, and only last month, the group held an event mocking the Virgin Mary and Jesus on Easter Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Washington Examiner reported in an op-ed that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence feature numerous images on its website that “are a blatant mockery of Catholicism and women — particularly nuns and other religious sisters.”

“This is a group of men who pretend to be women and dress up in vulgar, garish caricatures of religious sisters,” the article states.

In protesting the L.A. Dodgers’ embrace of anti-Catholic hate speech, Donohue joins Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who similarly denounced giving a Hero Award to “an anti-Catholic group of activist drag queen performers.”

Senator Rubio has sent an open letter to Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred, noting that the League is anything but “inclusive and welcoming” to Christians.

Rubio asks the commissioner:

Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians — and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?

“Do you believe it is a sound business decision, in a city with more than four million Catholics and countless other people of faith?” he adds.

Baseball “has always been tied to our nation’s values, at the heart of which is faith in God,” Rubio asserts. “It would be an outrage and a tragedy if the MLB, in pursuit of modern, secular, and indeed anti-religious ‘values,’ rebuked that faith and the millions of believing fans who cherish the sport.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome