Wall Street Journal: Anti-Catholic Bigotry Has Become an ‘Elite Pastime’

An op-ed in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal (WSJ) asserts anti-Catholic bigotry is “entrenched among the left-wing elites who control the Democratic Party.”

In his hard-hitting piece titled “The Bigotry That Proudly Speaks Its Name,” WSJ editor-at-large Gerry Baker decries the decision by the L.A. Dodgers to give an award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, “a famously ribald group whose signature is the mockery and vilification of traditional Catholic teaching on sexual mores.”

The Catholic archdiocese of Los Angeles decried the move as did the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, which berated the Dodgers for having “officially endorsed anti-Catholic bigotry.”

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious,” declared a statement from the L.A. archdiocese, “has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community.”

In his essay Tuesday, Baker notes that the White House declined to comment on the matter, adding that you “don’t need a vivid imagination to ponder what the administration might have said if a sports team had invited an anti-trans or pro-life group to receive plaudits at a game.”

“Far from being a secret agent for the Vatican,” Baker writes, President Biden “seems content to be a very public agent for the continuous denigration of those who hold to traditional Catholic doctrine.”

Awarding the anti-Catholic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is far from the only very public case of such denigration, he observes, citing the FBI’s recent memo calling for the investigation of “radical-traditionalist” Catholics as a potential terrorist threat as well as Sen. Dianne Feinstein infamous religious-based grilling of Catholic Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

In an age when political leaders, cultural elites, and corporate leaders “bleat endlessly about respect for the rights of all Americans,” Baker writes, Catholics remain fair game “for the mockery and derision of their most sacred beliefs.”

Thomas D. Williams is Breitbart Rome Bureau Chief and the author of The Coming Christian Persecution.