L.A. Catholics Slam Dodgers for Honoring Anti-Catholic Bigots in Drag

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has denounced a decision by the L.A. Dodgers to award the anti-Catholic “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious,” declares a statement from the archdiocese, “has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community.”

The archdiocese “calls on all Catholics and people of goodwill to stand against bigotry and hate in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for the religious beliefs of our communities of faith,” it states.

The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights similarly censured the Dodgers for having “officially endorsed anti-Catholic bigotry” by reinviting this “anti-Catholic homosexual drag group.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of gay men who dress up as Roman Catholic religious sisters. Their motto is “Go forth and sin some more!”

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, also published a report documenting the decades of “hate speech” and “vulgar anti-Catholic rhetoric and behavior” of the LGBT drag group.

The L.A. Dodgers announced last week their decision to bestow their Community Hero Award on the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but later opted out “given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening.”

Then on May 22, the Dodgers caved to pressure from leftwing news media and LGBT groups, apologizing to the “Sisters” and reinviting the group to “receive the gratitude of our collective communities” for their “lifesaving” work.

In its statement Tuesday, the L.A. archdiocese said it “stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ,” especially religious sisters.

