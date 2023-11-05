‘Kill the Babies!’ Anti-Israel Hecklers Taunt Jews at Stroller Protest

Hecklers shouted “kill the babies” to taunt a protest Sunday organized by Jews in Skokie, Illinois, to highlight the fact that 30 children, including babies, are being held hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported:

Jewish community members in Skokie outside of Chicago have organized an exhibit of 30 empty strollers to raise awareness about the 30 children currently being held hostage in Gaza along with roughly 210 others. … Several people driving by shout obscenities at the Jewish participants, including, “kill the babies!”

A source told Breitbart News that more drivers and passersby were supportive of the protest than opposed.

Skokie, Illinois, is a disproportionately Jewish suburb of Chicago. It became internationally famous when neo-Nazis tried to march through the suburb in 1978, hoping to antagonize the large population of Holocaust survivors there; the neo-Nazis won a First Amendment case in federal court but called off their protest. The diverse and tolerant nature of the suburb has drawn many immigrants there, including Muslims; it now houses Chicago’s first major Muslim elementary school.

The Jewish and Muslim communities live in peace, but radical pro-Palestinian activists have lately caused tensions between the two in the wake of the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel.

There are 241 hostages known to be in Gaza, including children, the elderly, and the disabled. Israel has vowed to make every effort to free them, even as it wages a war to destroy Hamas.

A similar stroller protest to the one in Skokie was organized in Tel Aviv, Israel (as shown in the photo above the article).

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been at pains to obscure information about the hostages, and have been filmed around the world ripping down posters showing the names and faces of the hostages.

