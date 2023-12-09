A church in Simpsonville, South Carolina, is rejoicing after experiencing a massive wave of baptisms in one day.

Multisite Upstate Church baptized 141 people on Sunday following weeks of teaching on church ordinances, the Baptist Press reported Monday.

Senior Pastor Wayne Bray said, “We have never seen anything like this in our church. To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

In a video clip on Wednesday, First Baptist Simpsonville shared images of those baptized. The individuals, whose ages ranged from quite young to older adults, all wore t-shirts with the words “Raised to Life” printed on the front:

“141!!! We cannot get over what God did on Sunday. 141 lives that have gone from death to life and 141 people who made the decision to follow Christ in obedience through baptism,” the church said.

“This is only the beginning! Jesus, we can’t wait to see what you’ll do next!” it concluded.

First Baptist Church of Simpsonville is the congregation’s official title, according to the Press article. Bray told the outlet that normally the teaching emphasis would result in about 30 to 40 baptisms.

The outlet noted that “Membership at the six-site church has grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade, according to the Annual Church Profile, growing from 4,503 members in 2014 to 7,091 in 2023.”

In a social media post Thursday, Bray commented on the wave of baptisms, stating, “I believe God is just getting started.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the event, one person writing, “Let’s go!!! Unstoppable God!”

“This is what it’s all about,” another person replied.

According to Bray, the church has a history of being evangelistic and he has noticed something special happening recently.

He explained, “We’ve baptized 400 new believers since the beginning of 2022.”

In September, hundreds of young people were baptized in a pond at Auburn University following a worship event, Breitbart News reported.