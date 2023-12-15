WATCH: Hamas Fires Rockets Toward Jerusalem Holy Sites; Iron Dome Intercepts

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday evening, as both Jews and Muslims were participating in prayers, endangering the Dome of the Rock, the Western Wall, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The rockets were intercepted and disabled by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, whose trails could be seen across the evening sky.

This is astounding. Hamas fired rockets over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. If one of the rockets strikes the holy site, it will be World War III. pic.twitter.com/r9cY2yM3Mm — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 15, 2023

In the video above, the person filming is heard to declare “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) and “La’ila ha’il Allah” (“There is no God but Allah”), both common declarations of faith in Islam, though also used to express awe — and, sometimes, enthusiasm.

Jews praying at the Western Wall on Friday night had to run for their lives when terrorists fired rockets over the holy site. pic.twitter.com/AE4Yb3SJLW — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 16, 2023

Though this is not the first time rockets have targeted Jerusalem, it is thought that Hamas avoids targeting the city because of the danger that it will damage one of the Islamic holy sites — though it is likely it would blame Israel, anyway, if it happened to do so.

One Hamas rocket reached the Palestinian Authority capital of Ramallah, landing near a hospital, the Times of Israel reported.

