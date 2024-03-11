Far-Left Activist Shaun King Converts to Islam as Ramadan Starts: ‘My Heart Is with My Dearest Friends in Gaza’

Left-wing activist and former Black Lives Matter lobbyist Shaun King chose the first night of Ramadan to publicly reveal his embrace of Islam, with supporters exclaiming “Allahu Akbar” at the news.

On his Telegram account, King shared a video of himself and his wife reciting the Shahada, the Islamic creed that “there is only God and that Muhammad is his final messenger.” The caption on the video contained a message that he will be fasting in solidarity with “my dearest friends in Gaza”:

Good evening everyone in America and good morning to the rest of the world. My wife and I just got home from evening prayers at our home mosque in Dallas, Texas. Together, we took Shahada and converted to Islam to start off Ramadan. It was a beautiful, powerful, meaningful day for us that we will never forget. I will be praying for you and I ask that you please continue praying for us. We will begin fasting in the morning with over 1 billion Muslims around the world. My heart is with my dearest friends in Gaza and I’m proud that we were able to provide meals tonight to thousands and thousands of families from the North to the South in Gaza and will do so every day of Ramadan. I will be sharing much more with you tomorrow. Love you all, Shaun

US writer and activist Shaun King has embraced Islam alongside his wife Rai.

The couple were seen in a video declaring their faith at an Islamic community centre. pic.twitter.com/kvPKbtuqZR — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 11, 2024

The founder and director of the Legacy Institute Hasib Noor posted on X/Twitter: “One of the best news I’ve heard for Ramadan is BROTHER @shaunking accepted Islam. What an amazing man. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Allahu Akbar!”

Others were quick to follow in applauding his conversion.

Writer and activist Shaun King and his wife have embraced Islam. Allahu Akbar.#Ramadan #ramadanmubarak pic.twitter.com/brZZsP0x1i — Syed Firdaus Bin Shafique (@FirdausBukharii) March 11, 2024

King self-identifies as black and was previously a Christian pastor. His career has long been plagued by allegations of financial misconduct, with major fundraising efforts failing to produce promised results. That pattern and a string of deceptive media hoaxes have made his name a punchline, ostracized from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Recently, he has worked to debunk reports of Hamas raping women in Israel during the October 7 Nir Oz terror attack.

🚨BREAKING: All 3 victims featured in The NY Times front page propaganda piece about mass rape on October 7th have been proven to be based on flat out fabrications. Family of 1 victim says it’s a lie. Spokesperson for other 2 victims says it’s a lie.https://t.co/ZRg5kDKf1k pic.twitter.com/s8neuqFDVa — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 5, 2024

In 2020 he sparked controversy when he declared all statues of Jesus that portray him as a “white European” should be torn down because they are “a form of white supremacy,” as Breitbart News reported.

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” wrote King, a then self-described black man whose family says he is white.

“They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

Since 2015, King has claimed the Christian celebrations of Christmas and Easter are “tools of white supremacy.”

He was ejected from the Black Lives Matter movement by its leaders in December 2015 over questions about the “integrity” of activist fundraising.

King later received a scholarship from Oprah Winfrey to attend Morehouse College, a historically black school, and then denied lying about his race when he applied for the grant.