A social media star and OnlyFans model has announced the end of her career in creating pornographic content after finding Jesus and has since begun promoting Christianity to her followers.

“Nala the Ninja,” an online personality with over 1.3 million Instagram followers and 428,700 on TikTok, has recently shared her testimony, baptism, and renouncement of OnlyFans — a complete 180-degree change from the opinions she shared just months before.

A video Nala posted last week contrasted how she went from someone who promoted cheating and sex work on the popular Whatever Podcast, to finding God.

“No matter what you have done, God loves you and wants you to be close to him he will forgive you,” she captioned the video, which has garnered over 2.1 million views. “But you have to turn to Him first. He calls us to repent and pick up our cross daily and follow Him. Have you accepted Him into your heart?”

After confusion from her followers who were used to seeing outlandish and provocative content from her, Nala made a follow-up video sharing her personal testimony.

Explaining how she grew up feeling “trapped” as the homeschooled daughter of a pastor, the influencer said, “My life truly felt like a cage … I’m not saying Christianity is a cage — I’m saying religion was the cage.”

“About four years ago, I started my OnlyFans,” she admitted, later adding: “I climbed to top .01 percent. I’m not saying that to brag. I’m saying that the devil can truly give you things in this life. He has a budget though, he can only go so far.”

Nala continued saying that her boyfriend “truly showed me God’s love.”

“He was sending me Bible verses, praying over me,” she said.

She initially believed that she was too far gone to receive redemption from God, but eventually felt moved by the “Holy Spirit.”

“I am now giving it all up for Christ. I am now truly a believer. I would never take it back. God radically saved me from this darkness and let me tell you again, the devil has a budget but God does not,” Nala explained.

“God literally made you. He made this world, He made the heavens. What makes you think that God can’t bless you with anything?”

She also added that the instant gratification from sex work and money was nothing compared to her newfound love and joy from God.

“God has a better plan for your life,” Nala said. “I have felt and started living that plan.”

“At the end of the day, do you wanna go to heaven or do you wanna go to hell?” she asked her followers.

She concluded by saying that “we all have a mission” to “preach the word of God.”

Nala has since removed the explicit content from her OnlyFans account.