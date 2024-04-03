Catholic League: Joe Biden the ‘Least Religious-Friendly President’ in U.S. History

Joe Biden is the least religion-friendly president in United States history despite his claims of being a “devout Catholic,” writes Catholic League President Bill Donohue.

The latest case in point is the Biden administration’s attempt to portray its controversial ban on Christian-themed Easter eggs as standard White House practice.

This misinformation — which Snopes and Politifact have echoed — is verifiably false, Dr. Donohue noted in an essay on Wednesday, citing former President George W. Bush’s practice of allowing religiously themed eggs.

In 2002, the state of New Mexico submitted an Easter egg bearing the image of El Santuario de Chimayo, a small Catholic shrine located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, a favorite destination for Good Friday pilgrimages.

Highlighting one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States, that egg was displayed in the White House alongside the other 50 Easter eggs.

In 2024, the Biden White House sponsored an Easter egg youth art competition that expressly banned content including “religious symbols” or “overtly religious themes” despite the quintessentially Christian origin and meaning of Easter.

As part of its annual Easter Egg Roll event, the White House called for egg artwork inspired by the theme “Celebrating our Military Families,” which could depict “a favorite activity, scenery in your state, your military family, a day-in-your life,” as long as the material had no religious content.

Biden has consistently agitated for positions diametrically opposed to Catholic teaching despite his insistence that he is a devout Catholic.

He has pushed for taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand, the inclusion of biological men in women’s athletics, the administration of puberty blockers for children suffering from gender dysphoria, and same-sex marriage, all the while attacking religious freedom.

The U.S. Bishops have sharply criticized Biden for his transgender war on Catholic Charities as well as his support for the Equality Act, which “hinders quality health care, endangers the privacy and safety of women and girls, regulates free speech, severely undermines religious freedom, and threatens charitable nonprofits and the people they serve.”

The bishops also took issue with Biden’s aggressive abortion advocacy, which facilitates “the destruction of defenseless, voiceless human beings.”

Biden is “the least religious-friendly president in American history, and attempts to rescue him from being tagged as such are pathetic,” Donohue writes, adding that Biden is “an embarrassment to practicing Catholics everywhere.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome