‘Nazi Rally’ Fail: Hasidic Jews Endorse Trump After MSG Event; Harris a ‘Threat to the Jewish People’

A major Satmar group of ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jews in New York officially endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday for president, despite Democrat claims that he held a “Nazi” rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Israel’s Arutz Sheva reported the endorsement on Monday, under the headline “[Kamala] Harris Is Bad for Jews”:

Grand Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum’s Satmar hasidic sect in New York has announced that it will officially support former US President Donald Trump’s candidacy for US president. The decision follows a set of discussions by the Satmar leadership, due to concerns that US Vice President Kamala Harris may pose a threat to the “Jewish people” if she is elected president.

The founder of the group, Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, was rescued from the Nazis. Another faction of the Satmar group is also expected to endorse Trump. Eric Trump recently met with both factions, according to a report by VINews.

As Breitbart News noted, the Harris campaign claimed Sunday that Trump was trying to reenact a Nazi rally from February 1939, based on the simple fact that the two events are being held in similar (not the same) buildings.

Harris reiterated the claim herself on Monday, when prompted by a sympathetic reporter to condemn the “Nazi” rally.

The Hasidic endorsement for Trump came just hours before Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who has newly discovered the relevance of his Jewish identity, was to deliver a “closing argument” against Trump on antisemitism.

As Breitbart News reported, there is no truth whatsoever to the claim, and Jews attended the rally in large numbers.

Madison Square Garden is the home of the New York Knicks and also hosts many Jewish and pro-Israel events.

