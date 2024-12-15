A white cross survived a wildfire in California that burned thousands of acres around Malibu.

The cross that sits high on a hill has brought a sense of hope to the community of Pepperdine University, which saw thousands of acres burned, Fox Weather reported Friday.

The school shared video footage on Wednesday of the cross that stood unscathed as it looked out over the scorched hillsides:

“Somehow He spared it, as if He wanted us to have something tangible to hold onto to help us through the difficulty we just went through,” Pepperdine University said.

Breitbart News reported Tuesday that the Franklin Fire had prompted evacuations and cancelled classes at the school. One resident in Malibu said when he realized the fire was getting closer to his home he grabbed whatever he could and left to find safety.

Weather conditions helped fire crews gain the upper hand with the blaze on Friday, KTLA reported. However, the fire burned 4,037 acres, destroyed 19 structures, and damaged 19 others.

The outlet’s video footage shows smoke rising into the sky and the blackened earth it left behind:

The Fox report noted the white cross is made of wood and anchored to the ground with cement. It was placed on the hill in 2018 by the Sigma Chi fraternity whose members wanted to honor Alaina Housley, a young Seaver College student who was killed in a shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

Images show the cross still standing tall in the wake of such devastation: