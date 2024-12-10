The Franklin Fire that erupted in Malibu, California, on Monday evening continues wreaking havoc in the area.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze that has burned 2,200 acres near Pepperdine University, NBC Los Angeles reported Tuesday.

People have been evacuating and classes were cancelled at the school, per Fox 11. Aerial video footage shows the fire as it climbed up a hillside near Malibu Canyon:

“The Pepperdine community continues to safely shelter in place in the Tyler Campus Center and Payson Library, and Bon Appétit is preparing breakfast to be served shortly at both locations,” the university said in a social media post just before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, adding that power was still out across most of the campus and in Malibu.

“As previously noted, final exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. An updated final exam schedule will be released later today by the Dean’s office of each school,” the school noted:

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced Tuesday that his state had secured federal assistance regarding the fire.

He said crews were working to protect people and property, then urged residents to listen to authorities and follow evacuation orders in their areas:

“According to Caltrans, Pacific Coast Highway is closed, except for evacuations, between Topanga Canyon Blvd and Corral Canyon Road,” the NBC Los Angeles report said.

More video shows dash cam footage of crews driving through the Franklin Fire. The smoke is so thick it is difficult to see far ahead. The flames rise high on the left side of the road as the vehicle passes by, nearly touching it. The wind then appears to push the flames and sparks closer to the roadway: