A United States Marine Corps veteran’s home in Binghamton, New York, has been saved by a local organization whose mission is to serve others.

Veteran Ron Torres’ home where he lives with his daughter and two grandchildren was in dire need of an updated roof, Binghamtonhomepage.com reported on Friday.

When the organization known as the Impact Project heard about his family’s need, they immediately got to work to save his house.

Torres said, “The property was close to being condemned because we were having issues with the roof caving in probably and we had water coming into the house. Quite a bit of it. The place was deteriorating fast. This came out of the blue and came just in time.”

The roofing on the veteran’s home was the group’s 241st project since its founding in 2004.

In a social media post on Friday, the Impact Project shared photos of Torres and others who helped with the roofing, then expressed its gratitude to companies who also lent a hand:

An unbelievable day. Impact Project completes its 241st. Ron Torres of Binghamton NY a veteran got honored for his service with USMC and a new roof today. Huge thank you to 1st Choice Roofers & Renovations Bert Adams Disposal Lowe’s Home Improvement Cornell Cooperative Extension-Broome County Jason Garnar Botnick Chevrolet and everyone else,” the organization said:

An unbelievable day. Impact Project completes its 241st. Ron Torres of Binghamton NY a veteran got honored for his… Posted by The Impact Project on Friday, March 7, 2025

One social media user shared their joy at the news of the updated roof, writing, “Helping to change the world, one project at a time.”

The Impact Project’s website features numerous photos of the times its members have stepped up to help their neighbors.

“As we forge ahead, Jesus calls us to a continuous life of service, to help the marginalized, the oppressed, the lonely and the hurting,” the site reads, adding, “Since 2004, The Impact Project has been dedicated to serving homeowners in Central New York in the name of Christ.”

When his roof was being replaced, Torres also received a visit from a fellow Marine who gave him a Bible and honored him for his service to his country.