Over 26,000 people in communities across America were baptized in a single day recently — and those numbers may climb even higher.

The event called, “Baptize America,” happened on Sunday and is believed to be the biggest synchronized baptism event in United States history, Crosswalk reported on Monday.

The outlet said 26,657 were baptized and more than 6,000 salvations were recorded during the more than 1,000 events hosted by 650 churches in every state. However, 10 percent of churches that participated are still working on getting their numbers in, organizers explained.

The event called “Baptize California” was the beginning of the movement, CBN News reported on Monday.

Pastor Mark Francey, who helped organize the recent event, said, “The prayer of Jesus in John was that we would become one. And I think that’s what we’re seeing right now — a unity around what we all agree on, which is water baptism.”

Video footage shows clips from the baptism events across the nation, and the Baptize America video also featured people taking part at Canadian churches.

In a social media post on Sunday, the National Faith Advisory Board urged people to pray for California as the baptisms were in progress.

“As riots in Los Angeles burn with hate, another movement in Newport Beach burns with the Holy Spirit! What a contrast between the darkness and the light. Truly, the gospel is our only hope as a nation!” the organization’s post reads:

The news comes after more than 7,000 people were baptized in May at Huntington Beach, California, during a Baptize California event, per Breitbart News.

“The organization is planning another such event for June 8, stating that ‘our nation and the nations of the earth will bear witness that God is not done with America. It will be saved,'” the report said.

Crosswalk again quoted Francey, who has a great hope for the future of the nation.

“God is not done with America and California. In the 1960s, revival followed campus riots and national division. Light shines brightest in dark windows of time. … If this can happen in California, it can spread across America,” he said.