VIDEO — ‘God Is Real’: Six-Year-Old Nearly Drowns and Has Life-Changing Experience

A little boy in Louisiana recently had a spiritual encounter in the midst of a terrifying experience, and his story is touching many people.

Krista Parker was with her family that included her six-year-old son, DJ, on the Fourth of July at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marskville, LA when the incident happened, KLFY reported.

Parker said DJ was sitting by the pool with his feet in the water, noting he is frightened of water and usually avoids it.

However, it only took a split second for him to somehow get into the water and nearly drown, but Parker quickly began performing CPR along with her husband, who is the boy’s step father, to try and revive him.

“Lord, cover my baby with your blood in the name of Jesus. Lord, please give me my baby back,” the mother said she prayed.

Water began pouring out of the child’s mouth but his mother said his eyes were bloodshot and he was not blinking. Moments later, he threw up and was crying when emergency crews arrived to take over.

DJ later apparently told a nurse what happened to him in those initial terrifying moments.

Parker recalled, “He looked at me and my husband. He said, ‘No, Daddy, no momma. God is real. I saw him. I saw him and uncle Quimaine.'”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the touching story, one person writing, “Glory to God Most High! God is definitely real. What a powerful testimony!”

“God is so good. Thank you Lord for returning this child,” someone else commented, while another user said, “Wow what a beautiful story.”

DJ’s family said he came out of the ordeal with only a small amount of water on his lungs. His story has deeply affected his family, and his mother is encouraging parents to be CPR certified in case of an emergency. She regrets not putting a life vest on her little boy near the water.

She is also reiterating DJ’s statement about God, saying he is real and that her son described God as being made up of all colors. Parker said his description made her realize, “We need to love one another and be a unit and God is real. Get closer to God. You seek him, you shall receive.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning can happen in the blink of an eye and is often silent. The agency also said, “Formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning.”