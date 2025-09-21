Erika Kirk: Charlie Kirk ‘Wanted to Save Young Men Just Like the One That Took his life”

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, delivered a eulogy for her husband, Charlie, at his memorial in Arizona on Sunday — one that included a stunning statement of forgiveness.

She said:

Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West, the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live; the men wasting their lives on distractions, and the men consumed with resentment, anger, and hate — Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA. And when he went onto campus, he was looking to show them a better path and a better life that was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them that. My husband Charlie — he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.

[Applause]

That young man, that young man — on the cross, Our Savior said: “Father, forgive them for the know not what they do.” That man — that young man — I forgive him.

[Applause]

I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it was what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know, from the Gospel, is love, and always love. Love for our enemies, and love for those who persecute us.