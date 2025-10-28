A 93-year-old woman in Hixon, Tennessee, has proved it is never too late to give your life over to God.

Two years ago, a family from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church began sharing their faith with their neighbors, the Copps, the Baptist and Reflector reported Monday.

Pastor Brady Wood said the family’s transformation began when the Copp’s youngest son attended the church’s Vacation Bible School and gave his life to Jesus Christ. The pastor met with the family days later and all six trusted Christ for salvation and were baptized.

Nate Copp then shared the gospel message for more than a year with his wife’s grandmother, Ruth Starkey, and a few weeks ago, she also trusted Christ.

The church’s congregation and the family were ecstatic when they learned the pastor was going to baptize Starkey in the Copp’s pool, and they made sure to be there when the exciting event happened.

An image shows the woman being baptized:

According to the church’s website, “Christian baptism is the immersion of a believer in water in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”

“It is an act of obedience symbolizing the believer’s faith in a crucified, buried, and risen Saviour, the believer’s death to sin, the burial of the old life, and the resurrection to walk in newness of life in Christ Jesus. It is a testimony to his faith in the final resurrection of the dead,” the site read.

When speaking of the grandmother’s faith journey, Wood explained, “She publicly declared through believer’s baptism that she is a child of God and unashamed of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I pray this will encourage others.”

In a social media post following her baptism, the pastor declared, “We serve an awesome God!”