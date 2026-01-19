Radical Activist Shows No Remorse After Minnesota Church Invasion: ‘Come and Get Me, Pam Bondi’

No apologies are coming from one of the loudest Democratic radicals who invaded a Minnesota church on Sunday, despite the rapid intervention of President Donald Trump’s civil rights officials.

“F*ck those f*cking Nazis, come and get me, Pam Bondi, you f*cking traitorous b*tch,” said a Monday video from William Kelly, a D.C.-based street protestor against Trump’s 2024 mandate.

Kelly’s church invasion allegedly broke at least one federal law, leaving him facing a significant prison sentence. In contrast, Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor who accompanied Kelly on the church invasion, is trying to reduce his legal exposure by claiming he did not know the group would break into the church.

Media allies are also working to downplay the church invasion, which was organized by a self-claimed civil rights lawyer, Nekima Armstrong. For example, the New York Times‘ headline — “Protest at Minnesota Church Service Adds to Tensions Over ICE Tactics” — suggests ICE was responsible for the church invasion.

The attached article did not challenge Armstrong’s claim that she had a religious motivation for her potential crime:

Ms. Levy Armstrong said she circulated her plan for interrupting the service on social media as a way to raise awareness among the congregation of Mr. Easterwood’s involvement in the immigration crackdown. “To have someone in the role of a pastor also being in that role as an overseer is unconscionable,” she said. She said that Jesus “called out religious leaders for their hypocrisy.” “That’s part of our duty as Christians,” she added.

But Kelly was unapologetic:

Yesterday, I went into a church with Nekima Armstrong, and I protested these white supremacists. The pastor of the church is a fucking ICE leader in the city. How can you be a fucking pastor and be a fucking ICE agent? Fuck them! They want to come after me? Fuck them! How can they live so comfortably while the fucking people from Somalia that are in this country legally — they have fucking citizenship — can’t even go to their mosque and pray. How do they deserve any fucking different? Fuck those fucking Nazis! Come and get me, Pam Bondi, you fucking traitorous bitch. All power to the people!

Kelly is just one of many fired-up radicals now in Minnesota to oppose President Donald Trump’s 2024 mandate to deport all illegal migrants. The migrants and their enablers impose huge costs on Americans — for example, by cutting wages and spiking rents — but also help officials in state and local governments to embezzle tax payments via more government spending.

Before his church invasion, Kelly fulsomely praised Islamists when he accepted an invitation to a mosque in Minnesota.

As you can see, how beautiful it is, this is where they do their prayer. This is where normally 500 people will, you know, come and make prayer. But things are quiet because the local community is scared to come out. They’re terrified. It was an honor to be invited to this mosque, but it was surreal to be there, and it made me feel good about my actions in that white supremacist church earlier. How can these people be not afraid to go out of their homes, afraid to go practice their prayer, while these rich white people can live like nothing’s happening and ignore it completely. It’s unjust. It’s unAmerican. What is? What is freedom if it only applies to white people.

Kelly is apparently not familiar with hateful commandments in the Koran’s texts, which Islam declares are the direct word of Allah and so cannot be changed.