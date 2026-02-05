Watch Live: Donald Trump Attends the National Prayer Breakfast

President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 5.
The president will also make an announcement Thursday evening, while press secretary Karoline Leavitt will brief reporters at the White House this afternoon.
Trump signed an appropriations bill Tuesday to re-open the government, but Democrats are threatening to shut it down again over demands restricting DHS from enforcing immigration law.
