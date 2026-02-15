A former Miss California winner was booted from the Trump administration’s Religious Liberty Commission on Monday after a hearing on antisemitism at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

Carrie Prejean Boller was accused of trying to “hijack” the hearing and was subsequently removed, Fox News reported Friday.

In a social media post Wednesday, Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) said it was his call.

“Carrie Prejean Boller has been removed from President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission. No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue. This is clearly, without question, what happened Monday in our hearing on antisemitism in America. This was my decision,” he wrote. “I am grateful to President Trump for having the vision and boldness to create this Commission. Fighting for the Word of God and religious freedom is what this nation was founded upon. Leading this fight will be one of his greatest legacies.”

Trump created the commission in May and it is tasked with reporting on religious liberty issues across the nation, according to UPI.

During the hearing in D.C., Boller reportedly wore a Palestinian flag pin and had heated exchanges with others present, the Fox article said.

Boller said she is Catholic and they do not “embrace Zionism.”

However, President and CEO of 40 Days for Life Shawn Carney told Fox that Boller’s claims that people of the Catholic faith are against Jewish people were “absurd” and that “this division is a recent fad and an online invention.”

“For centuries, Catholics have understood that Jesus Christ is the fulfillment of the Davidic kingdom and that our faith comes from the Jews. Catholic teaching holds that the Church is the fulfillment of the promises of the Old Covenant. To suddenly claim that Catholics are against Jews is absurd — it is a modern, internet-based error,” he added.

Watch both parts of the hearing in the videos posted here:

Boller appears to be wearing the Palestinian flag in the second video:

In reaction to Boller being removed from her position, a former Trump White House official told Fox that “Carrie Prejean was thrown off the Religious Liberty Commission, and thank God. These commissions exist to advance the President’s agenda, not to serve as a personal Jew-hating platform.”