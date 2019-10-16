Mother Encourages Blue Trick-or-Treat Buckets for Autism Awareness

A mother went viral after she encouraged parents with autistic children to carry blue trick-or-treat buckets for autism awareness at Halloween.

Omairis Taylor, whose three-year-old son has autism and is nonverbal, said that during Halloween last year, people would wait for her son to say “trick or treat” before giving out candy.

“And there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks,” Taylor said in a Facebook post. “This year, we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism.”

“Please allow him(or any other person with a BLUE BUCKET to enjoy this day and don’t worry I’ll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, i’ll get my mom candy tax later. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance,” the post read.

This is not the first time a different-colored Halloween bucket was used to get a certain message across.

The Teal Pumpkin Project, which started a few years ago, allows children with severe food allergies to participate in Halloween by trick-or-treating at houses with teal-painted pumpkins— signifying that the house has nonfood treats available.