Elaine Parker of Job Creators Network writes in the Daily Caller about an alternative plan to socialized Medicare-for-All that would restore the doctor-patient relationship:

Yet, the “Medicare-for-all” cure pitched by Democrats is worse than the disease. Socializing the health care system would further disrupt the doctor and patient relationship, which has eroded over the years with the increased control of bureaucrats, lobbyists, and politicians. . . .

There’s a better solution to America’s broken health care system: the new “Healthcare for You” framework developed by the Job Creators Network Foundation and several patient advocacy groups. It is the result of extensive market research, drawing on the input of more than 25,000 patients, doctors, and health care professionals. It is health reform that Americans want, not a backroom plan that politicians tell them they want. . . .

Importantly, this framework still requires insurers to cover patients with preexisting conditions. Yet it defrays these costs by moving the sickest people to their own risk pools.

