Michigan Couple Married 70 Years Dies 20 Minutes Apart

A Michigan couple who spent 70 years of their lives together left the world at the same time too, by dying 20 minutes apart in hospice care.

Les and Freda Austin, who were both 90 years of age, entered hospice care on December 6 and died the next day 20 minutes apart, in beds right next to each other, M Live reported.

Freda Marjorie Johnstone married Leslie Leland Austin on November 12, 1949, in Mason, Michigan, according to state marriage records.

The couple met in high school and went on their first date at prom.

“They did everything together. They didn’t stop with death,” the couple’s daughter, Sandy Maes, told the website. “I think they knew each other was passing and they are eternally together. And I think it was beautiful.”

Les Austin died first, and while Freda Austin was unconscious at the time, her eyebrows sank, according to family members who were in the room at the time of their deaths.

She died 20 minutes after her husband, with her head facing his at the time of her death.

“If they had to go, this way was about as romantic as you could get,” Michael Austin, the couple’s son, told the website.

The couple’s funeral service was held on Tuesday.

It is not uncommon to hear of stories of couples who have been married a long time passing away within hours of each other. In 2016, a couple married for 74 years died just hours apart from each other, and in July of this year, a couple married for 71 years died just 12 hours apart.