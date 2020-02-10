Virginia Veteran and Family Receive Mortgage-Free Home

A veteran and his family in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, finally have a place to call their own thanks to a non-profit’s generous gift.

When retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mike Beaulieu’s wife, Wendy, had a dream not long ago about a new home, she took it as a sign for her to take action, according to WCYB.

Wendy sent an application to the Military Warrior Support Foundation to hopefully receive a house, mortgage-free. When they got the good news, she and her children did not tell Mike because they wanted it to be a surprise.

Thursday, the veteran was clearly shocked as he and his family stood on the newly renovated home’s porch to receive their keys.

“Wow,” Mike said as he followed his wife and children inside their house.

“I am so appreciative. It’s literally, I guess the essence of the word surreal,” he told reporters.

The foundation’s website stated:

Our mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Our programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through our programs, we award mortgage-free homes and payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring.

Thursday, the foundation tweeted a photo of the Beaulieu family outside the beautiful yellow home:

Congratulations to retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Michael Beaulieu on receiving the key to your 100% mortgage-free home! This was all possible thanks to a generous donation from @BankofAmerica to our Homes4WoundedHeroes program! pic.twitter.com/X5DCXPkDfl — Military Warriors (@WarriorsSupport) February 6, 2020

Now, the veteran said they plan on using the house as a way to serve active and retired military members and their families who are living in the surrounding community.

The Beaulieu’s also said they understand the difficult challenges that come with being a military family.

“You don’t know what it’s really like unless you’ve gone through it,” Mike concluded.