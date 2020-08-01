Justin Trudeau: Canadians Should Download Government Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the press as he volunteers at the Moisson Outaouais food bank in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on July 3, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Kadri MOHAMED / AFP) (Photo by KADRI MOHAMED/AFP via Getty Images)
KADRI MOHAMED/AFP via Getty Images
Robert Kraychik

The Federal government of Canada released a contact tracing app Friday, available on both Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS mobile platforms. The “COVID Alert” is currently available in Ontario, with expected availability across the remainder of Canada’s provinces and territories by summer’s end.

According to the Canadian government, its contact tracing app “helps us break the cycle of infection [and] can let people know of possible exposures before any symptoms appear.”

Mobile phone users across Canada received the following text message from the Canadian government via their cellular service providers:

This is a message from the Government of Canada.

Help protect yourself and your community. Download the COVID Alert app for free to help stop the spread of the virus.

The COVID Alert app lets users know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Available now in the App Store and Google Play.

The website for the app shares the following information:

Your privacy is protected

COVID Alert does not use GPS or track your location.

It has no way of knowing:

  • Your location.
  • Your name or address.
  • Your phone’s contacts.
  • Your health information.
  • The health information of anyone you’re near.

Nobody will get any information about you or the time you were near them.

 

In explaining “how [COVID Alert] works,” the government states, “The app uses Bluetooth to exchange random codes with nearby phones. Every day, it checks a list of random codes from people who tell the app they tested positive. If you’ve been near one of those codes in the past 14 days, you’ll get a notification.”

“The privacy of Canadians will be fully respected,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June of the app. “It is extremely important that we make sure that a Canadians privacy is protected.”

User data collected by the app and contained in a national database will be “entirely on an anonymized basis,” claimed Trudeau.

Trudeau encouraged Canadians to download the “COVID Alert” app on Friday. “[Canadians] can and should download it today,” he said at a press conference. “I downloaded the app this morning, and I encourage you to do the same.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.