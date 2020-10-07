VIDEO: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Creates ‘Cringe’ Parody Mocking Trump’s White House Return

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio created a parody video Tuesday mocking President Donald Trump’s return to the White House from Walter Reed hospital.

The video showed de Blasio holding up a surgical mask to triumphant music before putting it on outside City Hall. He then salutes and enters the building with his mask on.

In New York City we wear our masks, proudly. pic.twitter.com/YTZDGu2pzG — City of New York (@nycgov) October 6, 2020

The video was posted on New York City’s official Twitter account.

Trump returned to the White House Monday, where he took off his mask on the Truman Balcony and saluted Marine One as it departed the White House.

De Blasio’s parody video was poorly received on social media, with many describing the video as “cringe.”

Another Twitter user called out de Blasio for his “incompetence” and high coronavirus numbers in the city, causing residents to move out of New York City.

City Hall is empty in this video because Mayor deBlasio's incompetence gave 2.3 million New Yorkers coronavirus and everyone fled. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 7, 2020

Yet another user simply replied with three clown emojis.

Trump also faced criticism for removing his mask while on the Truman Balcony. George Conway, the husband to former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, tweeted out a video from the Lincoln Project showing Trump’s salute with the Russian national anthem in the background.

Россия — священная наша держава,

Россия — любимая наша страна.

Могучая воля, великая слава —

Твоё достоянье на все времена! https://t.co/OYUiPwWAkz — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 6, 2020

A spokesperson for the White House said Trump’s salute was designed to be a signal of strength to send to foreign adversaries.

“In times like this and these moments in our country, it’s highly important that the commander-in-chief express confidence to our domestic population, but it’s also very important to our allies and adversaries who are watching closely to see, is he projecting an image of strength?” White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said.