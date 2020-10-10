Chris Christie Released from Hospital After Fighting Coronavirus

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was released from the hospital after spending a week there fighting the coronavirus.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” Christie tweeted Saturday:

Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey last week out of an abundance of caution because of his history of asthma and said he was “feeling good” but had mild symptoms.

The former governor announced he tested positive for the coronavirus hours before he checked himself into the hospital for treatment.

Christie was one of several high-ranking officials in Trump’s orbit who tested positive for the coronavirus over the past ten days.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, and three U.S. senators tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is unclear where the outbreak first took place, but many of the infected attended a Rose Garden ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Trump spent several days hospitalized at the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before returning to the White House on Monday to continue his recovery.

The virus has killed more than 213,000 Americans and can be harmful to those with preexisting conditions.