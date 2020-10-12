Oreo Debuts Rainbow Cookies Celebrating LGBTQ+ Community

Oreo announced Friday it released packs of limited-edition rainbow cookies to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Starting Oct. 9, the colored cream cookies, which will not be sold in stores, will be given away to the first 10,000 people to share on social media their idea of allyship,” according to Fox 24.

Oreo joined with PFLAG, “the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies,” to launch its #ProudParent campaign.

We’re PROUD to announce the first-ever Rainbow OREO Cookies made in honor of our partnership with @PFLAG 🏳️‍🌈 Join our #ProudParent campaign and you could snag a pack of Rainbow OREO Cookies! pic.twitter.com/Sg5U6Q7sTb — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 9, 2020

The company also debuted a film showing “the love between Jen and Amy, exploring parent-child relationships and the challenges of bringing a partner home for the first time – especially for the LGBTQ+ community”:

A loving world starts with a loving home. Watch OREO's new film #ProudParent — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 8, 2020

The PFLAG website named corporations such as Verizon, Walmart, and Hallmark on its list of partners.

“Having a supportive, affirming family—and committed allies—is crucial for the health and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people,” said Brian K. Bond, the organization’s Executive Director.

“We are grateful for our partnership with OREO, and for OREO’s commitment to our shared vision of a diverse and inclusive world, made better by loving, proud parents and allies,” he continued.

PFLAG said its mission is to “build on a foundation of loving families united with LGBTQ people and allies who support one another, and to educate ourselves and our communities to speak up as advocates until all hearts and minds respect, value and affirm LGBTQ people.”

For National Coming Out Day on Sunday, Oreo tweeted photos of LGBTQ+ flags such as the Transgender flag, the Pansexual flag, the Bisexual flag, and the Lesbian pride flag.

The Proud Parent campaign is a “year-long initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the powerful impact love & acceptance can have on LGBTQ+ youth,” Oreo’s website read.

“Together we’re committed to empowering and inspiring parents, families, and allies to come out in loud, public support,” the site concluded.