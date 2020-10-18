Twitter removed a tweet on Sunday from one of President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus advisers, which said that masks do not prevent coronavirus spread.

The tweet was replaced with a notice which said, “This tweet is no longer available,” adding a link to Twitter’s rules and policies explaining why certain posts are removed.

The now-deleted tweet, posted by Dr. Scott Atlas on Saturday, according to NBC News, read, “Masks work? NO: LA, Miami, Hawaii, Alabama, France, Phlippnes, UK, Spain, Israel. WHO:”widesprd use not supported” + many harms; Heneghan/Oxf CEBM:”despite decades, considerble uncertainty re value”; CDC rvw May:”no sig red’n in inflnz transm’n”; learn why.”

Atlas wrote in a second tweet that day that the “right” policy is Trump’s guideline: “use masks for their intended purpose, when close to others, especially high risk. Otherwise, social distance. No widespread mandates.”

That means the right policy is @realDonaldTrump guideline: use masks for their intended purpose – when close to others, especially hi risk. Otherwise, social distance. No widespread mandates. #CommonSense https://t.co/GZpBZxfNYa — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) October 17, 2020

As the election draws closer, Twitter has taken a more aggressive approach to removing tweets related to the coronavirus or voting, especially from members of the Trump administration.

The website has placed a warning label on several Trump tweets over the past few months. Other social media giants like Facebook have also censored Trump’s communications.

Earlier in the month, Facebook removed a post in which Trump compared coronavirus to getting the flu.