Donald Trump: People Are Tired of ‘Disaster’ Dr. Anthony Fauci

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for constantly attacking his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong,” Trump said on a conference call with campaign reporters.

A source in the president’s campaign shared details of the call with Breitbart News.

The president said that Fauci had made poor judgment calls throughout his career and during the pandemic.

“Fauci’s a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years. He called every one of them wrong,” Trump said.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Trump cited a list of 15 things Fauci had gotten wrong, specifically pointing to his opposition to the administration’s ban of travel with China and advising Americans not to wear masks.

The president also expressed his frustration with CNN for playing Fauci’s criticisms around the clock.

“Every time he goes on television, there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him,” Trump said. “But Fauci’s a disaster, this guy. If I listen to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths.”

Pointing to his recent campaign rallies, Trump said Americans are tired of hearing about the coronavirus.

“People are tired of COVID,” Trump said, noting that there will always be new spikes of cases in different areas as the government works on a vaccine.

“People are tired of COVID. I have the biggest rallies I’ve ever had, and we have COVID. People are saying, ‘Whatever! Just leave us alone.’ They’re tired of it,” he said.

The president also acknowledged that there could be reporters listening in on the call to his criticism of Fauci.

“If we listen to him, we’d have 700,000 to 800,000 deaths right now,” Trump said. “With that, I get along with him. If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it. I couldn’t care less.”