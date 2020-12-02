White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended the White House hosting Christmas parties despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party,” she said at a press briefing at the White House, referring to the Summer of Black Lives Matter rioting and protests during the pandemic.

One reporter questioned why the White House continued to host Christmas parties even as officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans not to gather in homes during the holidays.

Video from a White House Christmas party that surfaced online Tuesday showed a crowd of guests at the White House, many of them opting not to wear a mask.

McEnany said that the White House was taking coronavirus safety precautions, making the guest lists for parties smaller and keeping masks and hand sanitizers available for use while encouraging social distancing.

“You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas; you can do it responsibly,” she said.

During the briefing, McEnany criticized Democrat officials across the country for breaking their own draconian coronavirus lockdowns and contrasted it with the position of the White House.

“The president stands with you, your freedom, your ability to decide how to best protect your health,” she said.