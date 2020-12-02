Police Shut Down Massive Long Island House Party of 400 People

Police shut down a massive house party with as many as 400 people at a Long Island, New York, mansion early Monday.

Police responded to the ten-acre mansion in Brookhaven around 12:30 a.m. to shut down the party, which violated New York state’s coronavirus pandemic mandate to keep house gatherings to no more than ten people, the New York Post reported.

The owner of the mansion rented it out to the party’s host, according to police.

“He made it very clear to the person that was renting the house, who we believe was from New Jersey, what the rules were in New York, that they could not have a gathering of more than 10 people and he did supply documentation that that message was communicated,” Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron told News 12 Long Island.

Police have not identified the host, who is facing a nuisance charge for violating a public health law and a $15,000 fine, Newsday reported.