A Vietnam War veteran finally received his long awaited high school diploma this week in Tucson, Arizona.

State and school leaders cheered for Clyde “Rocky” Brown during the ceremony on Tuesday when he received his diploma thanks to a revamped Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (AZDVS) program, according to KOLD.

“I didn’t want to be left behind during wartime and wanted to help fight over there, to serve the people… America, Americans,” Brown told the outlet.

In 1967, Brown left everything to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. Even though the then 17-year-old never graduated from high school, he learned a lot in the military and survived many dangerous situations.