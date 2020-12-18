Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the U.S. Capitol Building on December 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received the coronavirus vaccine Friday afternoon.

“Today, with confidence in science and at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccine,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the injection process.

Pelosi also urged Americans to keep wearing masks.

“As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask-wearing, social distancing, and other science-based steps to save lives and crush the virus,” she wrote.

McConnell shared a photo of him holding a vaccine card.

“Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols,” he wrote. “Vaccines are how we beat this virus.”

McConnell said he would keep fighting for a rescue package for people suffering the economic effects of the pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, also received the vaccine earlier Friday morning as well as Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners,” Pence said after taking the vaccine.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.