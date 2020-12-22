An unnamed person recently left a sparkling Christmas surprise inside a Salvation Army kettle in Tennessee.

“According to the Salvation Army, a 1.81 carat antique diamond ring was dropped into a red kettle on December 10 in the Germantown area by an anonymous donor,” 5 News reported.

Inside the bag with the ring was a note that said, “Help the poor.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Salvation Army Memphis shared a photo of the ring and said, “Over the weekend, an appraisal from Sissy’s Log Cabin confirmed the vintage ring — featuring 11 old miner cut diamonds — is worth more than $6,000”:

✨DIAMOND DONATION✨On December 10th, an anonymous donor dropped this antique 1.81 carat diamond ring into one of our… Posted by The Salvation Army Memphis on Monday, December 21, 2020

Even though the world may never know the original owner’s story or what motivated the person who put it in the kettle, the charity explained, “year after year, we continue to be amazed by the unwavering love and support from our neighbors.”

The Salvation Army expressed its deepest gratitude to the anonymous donor and said, “your gift will change countless lives in our community this Christmas. THANK YOU!”

Facebook users called the surprise “Amazing” and one individual said, “This person will be Greatly Rewarded one day!”

“Praise God for a beautiful Act of Kindness. God loves a Cheerful Giver,” another commented.

This month, an anonymous donor left $1,600 inside a red kettle in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, according to Breitbart News.

It is the tenth year in a row the person has donated to the Twin Cities Red Kettle Campaign.

The gift came at a time “when the Salvation Army is worried that donations will plunge due to fewer people out shopping during the pandemic, therefore lessening the chance someone will drop money into a Red Kettle outside a retail center,” Breitbart News reported.

The charity is encouraging people to give online this year and hopes to raise $10 million by December 31.

“At least $3 million of those dollars usually come from Red Kettles,” the report concluded.