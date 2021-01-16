WATCH: WWII Veteran Receives over 1,200 Cards for His 100th Birthday

“I’ll be counting them till my next birthday!” he said when he learned how many were delivered.

The North Charleston Government shared a video of the big reveal to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“That one’s from Belgium,” a woman who delivered the cards told Keller.

“I’m worldwide now!” he stated, adding, “It’s unbelievable.”

The veteran said he thought his birthday would be like those he celebrated in the past, and he did not expect to receive so many cards.

“I was so surprised when everything erupted like it did. I don’t know how to express myself. A hundredth birthday, I didn’t think much about that. I thought it was just another birthday. But everybody else must have thought different,” he noted.

Prior to celebrating his birthday on Christmas Day, Keller asked for cards from anyone who would send them, ABC 15 reported.

“He said at last count he has received 331 of them, plus 40 more on Christmas Eve. Now, the city said he’s received over 1,200!” the report stated.

Keller also received a greeting from Gov. Henry McMaster who sent a Centenarian Award and letter of congratulations.

When asked how it felt to be 100-years-old, the veteran replied, “I can’t tell a difference.”

The city said it is a birthday Keller will never forget, while Facebook users expressed their well wishes and thanked him for his service to the nation.

“Happy Birthday MR Keller and many more thank you for your service stay safe,” one person wrote.

“Happy Birthday Mr. Keller! May your coming year be the best yet!” another commented.