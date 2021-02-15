Michael Jordan Gifts $10 Million to Novant for Two Medical Clinics

The North Carolina medical provider Novant announced a $10 million gift from basketball legend Michael Jordan on Monday morning.

Jordan, a Wilmington native, is perhaps the most famous athlete in history. But aside from his achievements on the court, Jordan has become a footwear icon, a cereal mascot, a movie star, and even a meme. On Monday morning, he added two more life-saving North Carolina medical clinics to the list.

“The regional health care system and Jordan previously partnered to open two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, N.C.,” Novant Health CEO Carl Armato and chief business developer John Gizdic announced earlier today. The press release said the two additional clinics will “[bring] comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to the area’s most vulnerable communities.”

The coming medical resources will serve both “uninsured or underinsured” members of the community outside of Charlotte’s more urban areas. “I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said, continuing:

Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.

Novant has already provided health care to over 4,500 coronavirus patients in the region and has promised to use Jordan’s gift to reinforce that ongoing support. “This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent,” Armato said. “We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care.”