The children of a woman who died in a New York nursing home in spring 2020 are demanding justice for their mother after one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) aides admitted hiding numbers related to the nursing home deaths.

“During an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends,’ 93-year-old Agnes Minisalle’s three children said that the nursing home deaths and subsequent alleged cover-up should not be partisan issues,” Fox News reported Monday.

The relatives cited a report from Leticia James, the attorney general of New York, as an impetus for possible bipartisan agreement on reopening the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the governor.