A judge has barred an Arizona man from calling himself a certified public accountant (CPA) after he allegedly secured over $1 million in federal loans while posing as a licensed CPA.

James Polzin secured at least six coronavirus bailout loans from the federal government through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), CNN reported Friday.

Although he is not licensed or authorized to prepare people’s taxes, Polzin reportedly secured about $1.2 million for tax firms and other businesses between April and June of 2020, the article continued: