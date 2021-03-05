A van crashed into an outdoor dining area and bus stop Friday on Manhattan’s East Side, leaving seven people hurt.

“Five adults and two children were injured in the crash at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue around 8:40 a.m.,” ABC 7 reported.

Four of those hurt were transported to Bellevue Hospital but none of the injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

“The vehicle hit another car, went through a bus stop taking a bus stop pole down, jumped the sidewalk, and hit the street sign before coming to a stop. The driver of a van, which came to a rest against scaffolding more than a block away, was taken in for questioning by police,” the article read.

Reporter Katie Corrado tweeted photos of the scene, showing a black car with its airbags deployed and additional damage. Debris appeared to be scattered all over the street:

Insane scene on 2nd. Witness says white van came barreling down 2nd. Hit black car at 49th, outdoor dining, fruit stand at 50th. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/OAjjemG6SK — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) March 5, 2021

In a subsequent post, Corrado said, “Witnesses say this truck was speeding down 2nd, smashing a car and several outdoor dining setups” along with a photo of the white van that had crashed into the street pole:

Witnesses say this truck was speeding down 2nd, smashing a car and several outdoor dining setups @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Iv78oSuG04 — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) March 5, 2021

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) asked the Department of Buildings to perform a structural integrity check of a building hit during the crash.

“Firefighters have secured the scaffolding and debris. Second Avenue is closed southbound at East 50th Street until further notice,” the ABC report said.

Police told the New York Post the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the crash, adding that no one was in the outdoor dining area when the incident occurred.

Sources told the outlet one victim suffered a broken hip and the children suffered abrasions due to flying debris.

Aerial video footage showed multiple first responders assessing the damage and working around the black car.