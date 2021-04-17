Volunteer firefighters pulled an injured man out of an overturned vehicle Friday in Frakes, Kentucky, after he crawled inside for a Bible.

When the first responders arrived at the scene near the Bell County Forestry Camp, they reportedly found the driver inside the car, WYMT reported.

The Frakes Volunteer Fire Department said the driver believed he was trapped, according to its Facebook page.

The post continued:

After talking to a gentleman that had called the accident into dispatch, they learned that the occupant had been outside of his vehicle, but had gone back inside to retrieve his Bible. After making contact with the occupant, fire department personnel was able to safely get the driver back out of the vehicle and onto a blanket on the side of the roadway where department EMTs could start assessing his injuries. The individual was complaining with some pain, but was alert and oriented.

Bell County emergency crews arrived on the scene and determined the man needed to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Members of the Frakes Volunteer Fire set up a landing zone at the nearby Bell County Forestry Camp, where the patient was transported to by Bell County EMS. Air Evac arrived on scene and transported the patient to the University of Tennesse Medical Center,” the post read.

The department also shared photos of the overturned vehicle on the side of the road and what appeared to be the blanket:

On April 16th, 2021, at approximately 2:15 pm, the Frakes Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle with… Posted by Frakes Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, April 16, 2021

According to WYMT, family members stated the hospital’s staff later listed the man in stable condition.

“Also assisting at the scene were Bell County Sheriff Deputies Frank Foster and Ron Jordan. Deputy Foster is in charge of the investigation,” the post continued.