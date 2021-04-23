The Biden administration has ended the pause and will allow Johnson & Johnson to resume Chinese coronavirus vaccinations.

After recommendations from an “expert panel,” advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the benefits of the single-dose COVID-19 shot outweigh a rare risk of blood clots,” the Associated Press reported.

The report continued:

Panel members said it’s critical that younger women be told about that risk so they can decide if they’d rather choose another vaccine. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration agreed. European regulators earlier this week made a similar decision, deciding the clot risk was small enough to allow the rollout of J&J’s shot.

…

U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots — in line with Europe’s rollout.

Federal health officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The decision to initially pause the vaccine was given by the Food and Drug Administration on April 13, citing “extremely rare” cases of blood clots among those vaccinated.

Former President Donald Trump opposed President Joe Biden’s suspension of J&J’s Chinese coronavirus vaccine.

“The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a ‘pause’ in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” Trump wrote.