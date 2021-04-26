VIDEO: Community Helps Homeless Veteran Find a Place to Call His Own

Several veterans are getting some much-needed assistance thanks to generous community members in Temple, Texas.

“If you drive up and down the streets of Temple, you’ll see some veterans pushing carts up and down and at night, you’ll see veterans taking their carts and sleeping under overpasses and that’s just a sad sad thing for our country to do to our veterans,” explained Pat Patterson, who helped the Lee Crossley Veteran’s Community become a reality.

The project came together through a joint effort with the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and Keep Temple Beautiful, according to KCEN-TV.

The community is named in honor of Lee Crossley, an Army veteran, and has 13 duplexes that give housing to 26 veterans who used to be homeless.

“Veterans don’t need a handout – they need a hand up. Every veteran who walks on this ground will never be the same – they will be changed positively,” Crossley’s widow, Sonjanette, said during the community’s groundbreaking ceremony in 2018.

According to Patterson, the community provides veterans with food, a home, and lawn care.

Maurice Poole is one of those veterans. “I tried to make it out there on my own but it’s hard out there on your own when you don’t have the help,” said the Marine who served during the Vietnam War.