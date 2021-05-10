Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage of Fallen NYPD Officer

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is going to pay off the mortgage on the home belonging to the family of deceased New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer Anastasios Tsakos.

The officer was killed by an alleged drunk driver recently on the Long Island Expressway, according to CBS New York.

According to his family, he and his wife Irene bought their East Northport home in 2020.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss. Officer Tsakos was one of our city’s heroes who went to work to keep us and our city safe and he did not make it home to his wife and children,” the foundation’s CEO and Chairman Frank Siller said.

“A family went to bed and woke up to the unimaginable news that they would never see their husband and father again,” he continued.

The organization made the announcement on April 30 and encouraged people to donate to the cause:

Announced today on @foxandfriends, #Tunnel2Towers will be paying off the mortgage on the home of #NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, killed in the line of duty 4/27. Tsakos leaves behind his wife, daughter & son. Join us for just $11/mo. Sign up: https://t.co/CZ97kTjRFU pic.twitter.com/fTnx8T9CGZ — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) April 30, 2021

The 43-year-old officer was a 14-year veteran of the department, Breitbart News reported April 27:

Tsakos was struck by a 2013 Volkswagen on the Long Island Expressway’s eastbound lanes near Francis Lewis Boulevard shortly before 2:00 a.m. Tsakos was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. Police said the suspect, Jessica Beauvais, a 32-year-old woman from Long Island allegedly driving with a suspended license while intoxicated, swerved to avoid other vehicles and struck Tsakos as he was standing next to his marked squad car.

Following his death, Irene worried about being able to keep her family’s home, said Tsakos’ brother, Teddy.

“She told me what are we going to do now? Am I going to have to move again?” he explained in a statement, according to Fox News.

Hours later, Siller called to say they did not need to worry, adding, “the kids are going to grow up in this house,” Teddy Tsakos noted.