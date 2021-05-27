When a police officer in Arkansas answered a call about a girl’s puppy being run over, he also learned how sad the traumatic incident made her feel.

On May 13, the Jonesboro Police Department (JPD) received a call from a woman named Terri about her daughter Jessica’s dog being killed, the department said in a Facebook post.

“Jessica was heartbroken. Officer Lane Cohn responded to the call and Jessica’s hurt pulled at his heartstrings,” the post read.

The following day, Cohn got in touch with the Jonesboro Animal Control (JAC), the JPD Community Outreach Office, and Terri regarding a special plan he had to remedy the situation.

On May 18, the officer spoke with his coworkers about adopting a puppy from JAC for the girl, and the officers donated every penny needed to do it, including its shots and surgeries.

A few days later, Officer Cohn and Officer Jones gave the special surprise to Jessica at her home along with a goody basket from the JAC that had food, a leash, harness, dog beds, and more gifts tucked inside:

