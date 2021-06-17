A man in Wisconsin has gone to great lengths to inspire his own children and raise money for a worthy cause.

Nate Carroll of Winneconne recently completed his 1,500,231st push-up in a twelve-month timeframe, according to Newsweek.

He averaged 4,100 push-ups a day and every now and then reached 7,000 in a day. Carroll used the challenge to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

The nonprofit’s mission is “to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. We also honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.”

Carroll hopes his children learned an important lesson about achieving one’s personal goals, adding he wanted to “demonstrate to my kids what goals that seem impossible look like when they are broken down into daily manageable chunks.”

He completed the push-up challenge during halftime of the 48th annual Fun City Bowl, which is a football game for New York City’s first responders.

Watch the moment #Tunnel2Towers Ambassador Nate Carroll officially breaks the @GWR push-up record in front of a crowd of first responders during half-time at the 48th Annual #FunCityBowl at @MetLifeStadium. More on Nate's journey here: https://t.co/rqVVsDskyd pic.twitter.com/sHkIppoW09 — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) June 7, 2021

Carroll, a social worker, did the majority of his pushups over the past year while also fulfilling his daily responsibilities.

“Trying to balance this amount of push-ups with being a father and working full time sometimes creates obstacles that you sometimes have to overcome,” he noted.

Carroll’s record is awaiting approval from Guinness World Records, but if it is accepted he will replace British athlete Paddy Doyle, who set the record in 1989, according to the Newsweek article.

At the football game, Carroll finished nine pushups, then did eleven to break the record and honor the 20th anniversary of the attacks that occurred on September 11th.

“It was an honor to set a new world record here in New York in front of members of the NYPD [New York Police Department], FDNY [Fire Department of New York], PAPD [Port Authority Police Department], and other first responders,” he said.

“I want this record to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many heroes that tragic day,” Carroll concluded.