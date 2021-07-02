Although one girl cannot aid in the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse, she is doing what she can to help.

Eleven-year-old Navah Lisman created a fundraiser for the victims who are unaccounted for in the partial building collapse that occurred in South Florida, Fox 29 reported.

“I started a GoFundMe on Thursday to try and raise money for the people who were involved in the crashing and because I wanted to do what I could to help from Orlando,” she explained.

Her mom, Erika Lisman, said she was unsure at first but then realized it would be good to offer their assistance.