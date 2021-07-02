Although one girl cannot aid in the search for victims of the Florida condo collapse, she is doing what she can to help.
Eleven-year-old Navah Lisman created a fundraiser for the victims who are unaccounted for in the partial building collapse that occurred in South Florida, Fox 29 reported.
“I started a GoFundMe on Thursday to try and raise money for the people who were involved in the crashing and because I wanted to do what I could to help from Orlando,” she explained.
Her mom, Erika Lisman, said she was unsure at first but then realized it would be good to offer their assistance.
“The whole community here is very tight. Everybody really wants to find a way to help in some way, like we wish that we could clear rubble. We wish that we could house everyone,” Erika noted.
“So Navah told me that morning that she wanted to start a GoFundMe. I was a little hesitant, but I just said, you know, I don’t want to dissuade her. I want her to follow her heart. I want her to do something so she can feel powerful in this moment,” she continued.
Our daughter Navah Lisman is missing her good friend in the Champlain tower collapse, and she wanted to find a way to…
Posted by Erika Rullman Lisman on Thursday, June 24, 2021
As of Friday afternoon, the page has raised $17,826 of its $50,000 goal.
The site read:
These funds will be distributed evenly to the families of our two classmates, one of which sadly perished in the collapse, and the second which is thankfully safe although they have lost everything. My mom, Erika Lisman, will oversee the distribution of all funds and make sure they go directly into the hands of our dear friends.
The death toll in the Surfside Miami condo collapse rose to 18 Thursday as 145 people remain missing, Breitbart News reported.
“We have all shared enough tears to float a river. Given enough hugs to make the darkest of heart smile. Shared enough words to bring a grown man to tears,” Navah said in an update Friday.
“But we did it together. And we will stay together as long as we, the community may need,” she concluded.
